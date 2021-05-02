Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Expands By 83.2%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $59.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

