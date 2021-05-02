Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Sientra stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $392.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.