Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

