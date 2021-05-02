Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

URE stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.