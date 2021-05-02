SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

