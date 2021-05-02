Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.