Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

