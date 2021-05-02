Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.