Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

