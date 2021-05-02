Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.22 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of WEX by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $831,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

