Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.