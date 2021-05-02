Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,614 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $164.16 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

