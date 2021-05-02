Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,695 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.