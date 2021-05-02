SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 1,156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SFTBF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. 2,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

