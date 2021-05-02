SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.88 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.82.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 884,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

