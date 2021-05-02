Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

