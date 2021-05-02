SONO (SONO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $148.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $30,758.98 and $148.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,903.83 or 1.00374986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $836.12 or 0.01474863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.77 or 0.00555232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00361841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00224304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004628 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.