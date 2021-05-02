SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $27,710.72 and approximately $45.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004483 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,861,695 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,156 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

