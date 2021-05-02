SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 14.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $171,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

