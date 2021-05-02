SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.