SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.08% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.