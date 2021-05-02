Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,076,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.14. 242,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,730. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

