Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Square were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.