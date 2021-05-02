Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

