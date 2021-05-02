Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 550.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 462.22. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.22. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.