Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Stans Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Stans Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp., a resource development company, focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

