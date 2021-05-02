Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Stans Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Stans Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Stans Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.