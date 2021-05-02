Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.