Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $129.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

