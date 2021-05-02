State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,467 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:SNR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

