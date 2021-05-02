State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lannett were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCI stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

