State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.90 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

