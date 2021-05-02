State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE BNED opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

