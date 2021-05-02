State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,160 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

