State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,610 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $555.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.