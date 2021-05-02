State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $74,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.