State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

