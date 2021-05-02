State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,894 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

