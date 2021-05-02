State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 46,225 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,225 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

