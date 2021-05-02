Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $6,822.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020715 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,441,672 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

