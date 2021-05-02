Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BWA stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

