Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $211,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 206,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

