Stephens Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

