Stephens Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

WBS opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

