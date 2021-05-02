Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Earnings Beat

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 17,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 378,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

