Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBT. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

