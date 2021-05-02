Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.