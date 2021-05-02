Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

