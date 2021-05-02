Stifel Nicolaus Raises K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to $56.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBRLF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

KBRLF stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

