STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

