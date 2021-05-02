STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
