STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.
NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
