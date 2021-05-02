STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

